A Tribute To Vision

Hello all,

Here is another blog of praise. Last time, I wrote about the amazing qualities of birds. This time, however, I’m not here to praise an animal group. Rather, I’m going to praise a sense- yes, something which indeed many animals share. If you did not have this sense, I’d imagine you wouldn’t be able to read this blog post. This sense is in fact the sense of vision.

Why is vision the best sense?

We can do so many things with vision. Vision, as I mentioned before, is probably the very reason why you can even read this blog or use this website. Otherwise, how would you be able to to do that? You would not be able to see the keyboard nor read. Not every website has audio so you can hear this blog, nor am I able to type Braille here. I then suppose it’s much more difficult for a blind person to read this blog than for a deaf person to do so. As a matter of fact this is obvious. Reading involves being able to see letters and interpret them. If you are not able to see, then you are not able to read per se. Deaf people are able to write down messages and communicate easily this way, or otherwise use Sign Language. While it’s true that blind people as well can easily communicate through verbal language, I have prepared more examples to strengthen my belief that vision is the best sense.

Now the Internet may be a silly example for some of us, so let’s take a look at another thing. Name the farthest object you can think of. You probably thought of a star, a galaxy, or at least something astronomical. Now think about this for a minute. Let’s say you thought of a star, such as Rigel. Are you able to go out on a clear night and “hear” Rigel? Not really. Are you able to “touch” Rigel from where you stand? Certainly not, and if you did you’d already be dead and vaporized. Are you able to taste it? Smell it? Of course not. So then how do we know of Rigel? It is only through vision. Vision lets us perceive objects that are many light-years away, but none of the other senses can take us so far!

Here’s my final example of why vision is superior to the other senses. What sense is there that can give us such a variety of observations at once? Can you feel many things at once? Perhaps, but you certainly can’t touch the stars. Can you hear many things at once? I guess, although often it’s hard to distinguish all the different sounds unless you are given more time. Can you taste many things at once? Possibly, but this is confined to your tongue and there’s certainly not an entire world you can taste all at once. Likewise with smelling. In conclusion, it seems that vision can sense anything that the other senses provide and go beyond. If you can feel something, you can most certainly see it. If you can hear something, you can in a way see it. It might sound weird to “see thunder” or “see music” but you can always see the source of that sound. You can always see the lightning that causes thunder, and you can always see a band that is making music (or in many cases you can see speakers or headphones doing the same.) You can always see food that you taste. You can always see the source of a scent. You might object, “A bloodhound can smell a fugitive without seeing them”, but the bloodhound can still see the source of that scent once it has found the fugitive. In addition to seeing all these things that other senses perceive, vision has something else to add to the variety: color. Color is what wavelengths of light something reflects, and in whatever combinations. The interesting thing is that we as humans have a very limited color window. There is a vast amount of wavelengths that humans cannot perceive. All animals in fact are restrained to only a few wavelengths, even if birds can see ultraviolet and other animals can see other wavelengths that we can’t. (Then again, I think it could be annoying being able to see all the wavelengths. Imagine seeing radio waves everywhere when you walk outside!) Nonetheless, color adds more detail to what we can see, unlike in other senses where we can only distinguish between different things.

So there is my reasoning why I say that vision is the best sense, and why I say that vision is so spectacular. Therefore, I also say that it is better to be deaf than to be blind.

What do you think, then? Would you agree with me about vision and why it’s the best sense? If not, which sense do you think is the best?