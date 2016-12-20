Carnotaurus Sastrei, Large Cretaceous Theropod From South America

by Fossil Huntress 1 year ago

Behold Carnotaurus sastrei, a genus of large theropod dinosaur that roamed warm Argentina, South America during the Late Cretaceous period, 72 to 69.9 million years ago.

This fellow (or at least a replica of his skull) is on display at the Natural History Museum in Madrid, Spain. He is the only known genus of this magnificent species.

At first glance, the skull is quite unusual. As I was walking up, I thought I was about to see a marine reptile. But make no mistake this guy is clearly a terrestrial theropod. As you look closer, you see horns that imply battle between rivals for the best meal, sexual partner and to be the one who leads the herd. He would have been a very impressive predator. I’ll be interested to see his cousins once more specimens of the genus are unearthed.

3 Comments:

  • JMD: Sounds like I’ll have to travel to Madrid sometime and see all this!
  • Fossil Huntress: Definitely worth the trip. The fossils, geology, architecture and art are all stunning.
  • Vale: Thanks for sharing this with us! Were there any other unique dinosaur fossils displayed there?

