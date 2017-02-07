Chap Mei Dinosaurs

by Carnoferox 1 year ago

Chap Mei is a Hong Kong toy company that has produced numerous series of dinosaur toys over the years. I happen to own quite a few Chap Mei dinosaurs, and I thought that I would share photos of some of my collection. Although these came in sets with human figures, vehicles, and various accessories, I have chosen to only feature the dinosaur figures themselves. The Chap Mei dinosaurs are some of my all time favorites and hold a nostalgic place in my heart. What they lack in accuracy they make up with stylized designs and vibrant color schemes.

Dino Valley series (2005)

Amargasaurus

Baby Styracosaurus

Ankylosaurus

Talarurus

Dragonosaurus

Dilophosaurus

Baby Tyrannosaurus

Plesiosaurus

Pterodactylus

Stegosaurus

Tyrannosaurus

Ice Quest: Arctic Rescue series (2005)

Smilodon

Dino Valley 2 series (2006)

Therizinosaurus

Suchomimus

Styracosaurus

Stone Age Dinosaurs series (2008)

Therizinosaurus

13 Comments:

  • Vale: Nice collection, I like the colors and features
  • JMD: I believe I have the Ornitholestes ("Dragonosaurus") and the Plesiosaurus for sure. The Suchomimus seems to have the same shape as mine, but it’s a different color. Does it have a movable jaw and limbs like mine does?
  • Carnoferox:

    Yes, my Suchomimus also has a movable jaw and arm. I’m sure yours is just a repaint of the same model as mine; the Chap Mei dinosaurs have lots of color variations.
  • Souppedy Doup: Good thing you don’t have the Chap Mei Parasaurolophus, that thing is hideous.
  • Fossil Huntress: These are awesome! Thank you so much for sharing. I’ve often thought that if you took some great dinosaur toys into your garden and took photos with Kale, you could recreate a great Jurassic scene.
    Appreciate you sharing some of your world with us.
    Fossil Huntress ; )
  • JMD: @Fossil Huntress:
    I used to do something like that a lot- I’d take my dinosaur toys outside and act out a scene from the Mesozoic using scenery outside.
  • Dinosaurus rex: I definetly had that baby tyrannosaurus. Back then I liked dinosaur toys that were less stiff and more posable, so I don’t think I used it too much.
  • Carnoferox: @Souppedy Doup
    I think you’re talking about the Parasaurolophus from the Dino Quest series (2001). That Parasaurolophus was pretty bad, looking more like a theropod with a Parasaurolophus crest. The Dino Quest line as a whole was pretty rough, and the later series greatly improved their models. The Dino Valley 2 series had a much better Parasaurolophus.
  • Evamimous Raptor: I can still locate my suchomimus, which I bought for fun. It was actually fairly interesting.
  • Carnoferox: What color is your Suchomimus?
  • Evamimous Raptor: Same coloration
  • Spinopharoah: The Therizinosaurus’ need to be killed with fire.
    HOLY COW! They actually had Talarurus!
  • Carnoferox:

    I actually like the Therizinosaurus considering its color scheme and sculpt are some of the best of the series, and the fact that it was the first toy of the creature produced (quite awhile before Schleich’s version).

