Chap Mei is a Hong Kong toy company that has produced numerous series of dinosaur toys over the years. I happen to own quite a few Chap Mei dinosaurs, and I thought that I would share photos of some of my collection. Although these came in sets with human figures, vehicles, and various accessories, I have chosen to only feature the dinosaur figures themselves. The Chap Mei dinosaurs are some of my all time favorites and hold a nostalgic place in my heart. What they lack in accuracy they make up with stylized designs and vibrant color schemes.

Dino Valley series (2005)

Amargasaurus

Baby Styracosaurus

Ankylosaurus

Talarurus

Dragonosaurus

Dilophosaurus

Baby Tyrannosaurus

Plesiosaurus

Pterodactylus

Stegosaurus

Tyrannosaurus

Ice Quest: Arctic Rescue series (2005)

Smilodon

Dino Valley 2 series (2006)

Therizinosaurus

Suchomimus

Styracosaurus

Stone Age Dinosaurs series (2008)

Therizinosaurus