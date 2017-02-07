Chap Mei Dinosaurs
Chap Mei is a Hong Kong toy company that has produced numerous series of dinosaur toys over the years. I happen to own quite a few Chap Mei dinosaurs, and I thought that I would share photos of some of my collection. Although these came in sets with human figures, vehicles, and various accessories, I have chosen to only feature the dinosaur figures themselves. The Chap Mei dinosaurs are some of my all time favorites and hold a nostalgic place in my heart. What they lack in accuracy they make up with stylized designs and vibrant color schemes.
Dino Valley series (2005)
Amargasaurus
Baby Styracosaurus
Ankylosaurus
Talarurus
Dragonosaurus
Dilophosaurus
Baby Tyrannosaurus
Plesiosaurus
Pterodactylus
Stegosaurus
Tyrannosaurus
Ice Quest: Arctic Rescue series (2005)
Smilodon
Dino Valley 2 series (2006)
Therizinosaurus
Suchomimus
Styracosaurus
Stone Age Dinosaurs series (2008)
Therizinosaurus
Yes, my Suchomimus also has a movable jaw and arm. I’m sure yours is just a repaint of the same model as mine; the Chap Mei dinosaurs have lots of color variations.
Appreciate you sharing some of your world with us.
Fossil Huntress ; )
I used to do something like that a lot- I’d take my dinosaur toys outside and act out a scene from the Mesozoic using scenery outside.
I think you’re talking about the Parasaurolophus from the Dino Quest series (2001). That Parasaurolophus was pretty bad, looking more like a theropod with a Parasaurolophus crest. The Dino Quest line as a whole was pretty rough, and the later series greatly improved their models. The Dino Valley 2 series had a much better Parasaurolophus.
HOLY COW! They actually had Talarurus!
I actually like the Therizinosaurus considering its color scheme and sculpt are some of the best of the series, and the fact that it was the first toy of the creature produced (quite awhile before Schleich’s version).