Could The Wetumpka Impact Crater Have Caused A Small-scale Extinction Event?

In this blog, I’m going to talk about the Wetumpka impact. If you’re not familiar with the Wetumpka impact, here’s some information about it.

What was the Wetumpka impact?

The Wetumpka impact happened during the Campanian period. Depending on your source, the crater is either 81 million years old or as much as 84 million years old. The impact event happened a few kilometers east of what is now Wetumpka, Alabama.[1] An asteroid or comet approximately 1/3 of a kilometer made the crater, which is 6.5 kilometers wide.[2] The crater would have been made in the shallow sea, but was not far off from land. It took until 2002 for this area to be confirmed as an impact crater.

The Argument

Since this crater was made more than 15 million years before the Cretaceous-Tertiary extinction, it certainly did not play a role in that extinction. However, there were species that came in and out of existence during the Campanian. Now I might not know as many extinct species as some people on this website, but I do know enough that I’ve seen something rather interesting about when certain species in North America lived during the Campanian. In particular, I’ve been looking at the timespan of Icthyornis, Cretoxyrhina, Hesperornis, and Deinosuchus. The first 2 became extinct within the range of 83 to 82 million years ago, whereas the latter 2 came into existence immediately afterward.[3,4,5,6] It turns out that this is the same time when the crater was made. Is this mere coincidence, or did the Wetumpka impact have a role to play in the coming and passing of these species? If it did, why did those certain species come and leave?

I don’t know, but I think I can make sense of it. Perhaps when the asteroid hit, it killed many small creatures, especially small fish. In this way, Icthyornis would not have a source of food. What if bigger fish survived (for a while) that Icthyornis could not eat? Maybe this is where Hesperornis comes in. Maybe Hesperornis evolved from larger birds who were the right size to prey on large fish without becoming extinct. Think of it like cutting down an apple tree, where the apple tree is the food web. If someone cuts it at the trunk (resembling animals at the bottom of the web), then it will effect the upper levels and so the part above the cut comes crashing down. This is where Hesperornis comes in. Hesperornis is you, standing next to the apple tree. It’s easy to pluck an apple (your prey) from the tree without the tree toppling down. Therefore the ancestor of Hesperornis (you) is able to survive on the large fish (the apple) while the rest of the tree has been cut down. Cretoxyrhina is involved here by being a branch at the top of the tree. Maybe Cretoxyrhina competed with the ancestor of Deinosuchus for fish, usually getting a better deal than the ancestor of Deinosuchus. Now that Cretoxyrhina has become extinct, the ancestor of Deinosuchus can either share the large fish with Hesperornis or eat the Hesperornis. Once it has gotten to that level, it can now grow large enough to take on dinosaurs, which have been unaffected by the impact. At this point, Deinosuchus must have fully evolved. I don’t know if my apple tree analogy is necessarily accurate, but I can make sense of it. I’ll leave you to be the judge of whether or not my analogy is accurate.

The Decision

So, provided with the information I gave, and the analogy I created, do you think it’s possible that the Wetumpka impact caused a small-scale extinction event, wiping out Icthyornis and Cretoxyrhina and more species that I haven’t thought of? For now I would say yes, provided the temporal lineup and the size of the crater. What do you think?

References



1. “Wetumpka”. Earth Impact Database. University of New Brunswick. Retrieved 2017-02-09.

2. “Wetumpka Impact Crater”. Wetumpka Public Library. Archived from the original on September 28, 2007. Retrieved 2017-02-09.

3. Clarke, J.A. (2004). “Morphology, phylogenetic taxonomy, and systematics of Ichthyornis and Apatornis (Avialae: Ornithurae)” (PDF). Bulletin of the American Museum of Natural History. 286: 1–179.

4. “Cretoxyrhina mantelli“. National Geographic.

5. Fox, R.C. (1974). “A middle Campanian, nonmarine occurrence of the Cretaceous toothed bird Hesperornis Marsh”. Canadian Journal of Earth Sciences. 11 (9): 1335–1338. doi:10.1139/e74-127.