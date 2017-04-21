Dinosaur Pack Hunters

After I saw Jurrasic Park, I wondered if some dinosaurs actually did hunt in packs.

Mapusaurus

Mapusaurus lived 95 mya, the same time as argentinosaurus. A single mapusaurus certainly couldn’t hunt this giant. That means it has to hunt in packs. And that is why seven mapusaurus were found in a single bone bed.

Giganotosaurus

Giganotosaurus lived 99.6-97 mya, while it mostly hunted andesaurus, at 97 mya, argentinosaurus appeared, giganotosaurus might have hunted in packs in order to take down this giant. And though it hunted in packs, mapusaurus and giganotosaurus probably only hunted that way when they were hunting gigantic sauropods like argentinosaurus and remained solitary most of the time.

But even seven mapusaurus or a few giganotosaurus couldn’t kill a 100 ton colossal, with out several dying, then how did it hunt? Most carcharodontosaurs had serrated teeth built for slicing meat, so its very possible mapusaurus and giganotosaurus sliced meat off the sauropod rather than kill it.

Carcharodontosaurus and Paralititan

Parilititan was a 26m, 59 ton colossal. The only predator that could’ve hunted it was carcharodontosaurus, and only in packs. Sauroposeidon was an even bigger sauropod, 34m long, 18m tall and 60 tons in weight, hunted by acrocanthosaurus, a 11.5m long theropod. It would’ve taken pack to kill a Sauroposeidon. Allosaurus lived with many mid-sized sauropods and can only hunt these giants in packs.

Tyrannosaurus

Tyrannosaurus lived with alamosaurus, a 90 ton giant. It would need a small pack to take one down. About 3 daspletosaurus were found together, So they too might hunt in packs, but it hasn’t been really proven.

Deinonychus and Temnodontosaurus

Dromaeosaurs and troodonts were much smaller and would’ve hunted in packs, there are fossil records of that. Mostly of deinonychus, which hunted temnodontosaurus, which was 4 tons. A block of sandstone also proves that utahraptor also hunted in packs, and 6 giant raptors hunting together is a scary sight.