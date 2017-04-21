Dinosaur Pack Hunters
After I saw Jurrasic Park, I wondered if some dinosaurs actually did hunt in packs.
Mapusaurus
Mapusaurus lived 95 mya, the same time as argentinosaurus. A single mapusaurus certainly couldn’t hunt this giant. That means it has to hunt in packs. And that is why seven mapusaurus were found in a single bone bed.
Giganotosaurus
Giganotosaurus lived 99.6-97 mya, while it mostly hunted andesaurus, at 97 mya, argentinosaurus appeared, giganotosaurus might have hunted in packs in order to take down this giant. And though it hunted in packs, mapusaurus and giganotosaurus probably only hunted that way when they were hunting gigantic sauropods like argentinosaurus and remained solitary most of the time.
But even seven mapusaurus or a few giganotosaurus couldn’t kill a 100 ton colossal, with out several dying, then how did it hunt? Most carcharodontosaurs had serrated teeth built for slicing meat, so its very possible mapusaurus and giganotosaurus sliced meat off the sauropod rather than kill it.
Carcharodontosaurus and Paralititan
Parilititan was a 26m, 59 ton colossal. The only predator that could’ve hunted it was carcharodontosaurus, and only in packs. Sauroposeidon was an even bigger sauropod, 34m long, 18m tall and 60 tons in weight, hunted by acrocanthosaurus, a 11.5m long theropod. It would’ve taken pack to kill a Sauroposeidon. Allosaurus lived with many mid-sized sauropods and can only hunt these giants in packs.
Tyrannosaurus
Tyrannosaurus lived with alamosaurus, a 90 ton giant. It would need a small pack to take one down. About 3 daspletosaurus were found together, So they too might hunt in packs, but it hasn’t been really proven.
Deinonychus and Temnodontosaurus
Dromaeosaurs and troodonts were much smaller and would’ve hunted in packs, there are fossil records of that. Mostly of deinonychus, which hunted temnodontosaurus, which was 4 tons. A block of sandstone also proves that utahraptor also hunted in packs, and 6 giant raptors hunting together is a scary sight.
4 Comments:
-
Vale: Are these all dinosaurs that researchers think hunted in packs? Maybe you can add some photos and sources to research papers?
-
starman: Some time ago, Hone opined that theropods hunted mainly juvenile dinosaurs. I think packs of giant theropods occasionally did attack the largest sauropods. Greg Paul, and maybe also Bakker, suggested they first slashed a sauropod with their serrated teeth, then withdrew and waited for it to become groggy from loss of blood before moving in again for the coup de grace.
-
Dinobird Raptor: I saw acrocantho hunt like that in monsters ressurected and allo in Walking with dinosaurs
-
JMD: Monsters Resurrected and Walking with Dinosaurs aren’t reliable "documentaries". Both tend to exaggerate their claims.