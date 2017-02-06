Dinosaur Toys In Action

I have 73 dinosaur replicas, many arranged in ways suggestive of combat. Arrangements often include taxa noncontemporaneous in real life, but I often treat one replica as a close relation of another. :).

Below is the Battat Diplodocus, pictured with Spinosaurus, Ankylosaurus and Euoplocephalus. Btw I understand the Diplodocus has been much sought after and increased in value in recent years. :)

An assortment of bookcase replicas. Note Brachiosaurus skeleton model, and Battat Gallimimus in front of it. All are old Battat figures except the skeleton. The Parasaurolophus is nice but IMO not as good as the newer Papo version, which I also have.

Tyrannosaurus and Apatosaurus. Consider them Tarbosaurus vs Nemegtosaurus. :) The latter looks back warily at the predator.

Close up of a Battat Tyrannosaurus attacking Edmontonia. I was impressed by the detail on the dorsal surface of the Edmontonia. The armor seemes realistic.

Tyrannosaurs attacking a therizinosaur. Note hypothetical, feathered forelimbs, with claws. A big sauropod towers above them (Papo Brachiosaurus) itself under attack from a carcharodontosaur. I like the movable lower jaws in a number of recent productions. Incidentally the replica at far left is a whale shark. I have several nondinosaurian figures besides the 75 or so dinosaurs.

Here a tyrannosaur attacks a Therizinosaurus. Ignore the stego. :) The tyrannosaur is the old, tripodal, Papo T. rex. Note the defender’s ferocious claws. The arms btw are movable.

Newer Papo T. rexes close in on a Triceratops from opposite sides. Had this been a real confrontation, the ceratopsid would be finished quickly. Note armored Ampelosaurus to the right, and crocodile.