Dinosaur Toys In Action

by starman 1 year ago

I have 73 dinosaur replicas, many arranged in ways suggestive of combat. Arrangements often include taxa noncontemporaneous in real life, but I often treat one replica as a close relation of another. :).

Below is the Battat Diplodocus, pictured with Spinosaurus, Ankylosaurus and Euoplocephalus. Btw I understand the Diplodocus has been much sought after and increased in value in recent years. :)

IMG_20170201_144602688-2-jk0ss84mor.jpg

An assortment of bookcase replicas. Note Brachiosaurus skeleton model, and Battat Gallimimus in front of it. All are old Battat figures except the skeleton. The Parasaurolophus is nice but IMO not as good as the newer Papo version, which I also have.

IMG_20170201_143906408-1-sad3pck5cq.jpg

Tyrannosaurus and Apatosaurus. Consider them Tarbosaurus vs Nemegtosaurus. :) The latter looks back warily at the predator.

IMG_20170201_144229424-3-xzjq9rqydu.jpg

Close up of a Battat Tyrannosaurus attacking Edmontonia. I was impressed by the detail on the dorsal surface of the Edmontonia. The armor seemes realistic.

T-rex-vs-Edmontonia-sequ00081e.jpg

Tyrannosaurs attacking a therizinosaur. Note hypothetical, feathered forelimbs, with claws. A big sauropod towers above them (Papo Brachiosaurus) itself under attack from a carcharodontosaur. I like the movable lower jaws in a number of recent productions. Incidentally the replica at far left is a whale shark. I have several nondinosaurian figures besides the 75 or so dinosaurs.

IMG_20170201_144812869-4-dkmh1xil02.jpg

Here a tyrannosaur attacks a Therizinosaurus. Ignore the stego. :) The tyrannosaur is the old, tripodal, Papo T. rex. Note the defender’s ferocious claws. The arms btw are movable.

IMG_20170201_145031831-3-o2md7hq6uf.jpg

Newer Papo T. rexes close in on a Triceratops from opposite sides. Had this been a real confrontation, the ceratopsid would be finished quickly. Note armored Ampelosaurus to the right, and crocodile.

IMG_20170201_145249-1-cmu8ri73wk.jpg

So... what do you think? Please leave me a comment.

27 Comments:

  • Vale: Nice collection, do you have any older models that have since been proven to be inaccurate replicas?
  • Carnoferox: The Battat Diplodocus is particularly rare and impressive. Some go for $400-$600 online.
  • starman: Hi Vale. I used to have the old British museum set but gave most away to nephews years ago. The BMNH Tyrannosaurus didn’t impress Greg Paul, or me, very much. Only one toy from that set-Triceratops-is still here.
    Long before then I had an old, highly inaccurate set. The quality of dinosaur replicas has vastly improved in recent years.
    Carnoferox: The Battat Diplodocus has been called the best dinosaur toy ever made, at least down to 1997 or so. I got two of them back then.
  • Vale: I never thought a dinosaur toy replica would be worth so much! I have a few from when I was growing up, I think we got them from the Natural History museum in DC or some science museum
  • Neal Robbins: That is an excellent set of dinosaur toys. It has quite a variety of dinosaurs in it. Seeing those dinosaurs brings back memories of the fun that I had playing with toy dinosaurs during my childhood.
  • Carnoferox: I think I’ll do a blog post featuring some of my collection. Maybe February can be Dinosaur Toy Month?
  • Dinosaurus rex: Very cool. I’m wondering why the diplodocus is so loved, however.
  • Carnoferox: The Battat Diplodocus is so high priced because it has a very accurate and detailed sculpt (like other Battat figures) and is relatively rare compared to other figures in the line.
  • starman:

    A Dinosaur Toy Month sounds great. :) I was impressed by the detail of the Battat Diplodocus... protruding ilia and shoulder blades, folds of skin, claws. And it’s sizeable for an old toy. Papo dinosaurs are nicely detailed too, and have better eyes (a weakness of some Battat figures).
  • Souppedy Doup: The person with the most toys would obviously win 1st. Unless there’s no prize and everyone’s just doing it for fun, I’m slightly against it.
  • Carnoferox: It’s not a competition. We are just posting some of our collections.
  • Vale: I think it’s a good idea, just to see the different collections, no prize :)
  • starman: Thanks for the vote Neal! And to others too. :) So, does anyone else have Battat dinosaurs? Or Papo?
  • Carnoferox: I have a few Papo and some of the Battat reissues.
  • Neal Robbins: You’re welcome, Starman. I may purchase some additional dinosaur toys as decorations for my desk. The Brontosaurus could use some companions. It’s not a Battal or a Papo.
  • starman: Carnoferox, what Papo dinosaurs do you have? All my Battat replicas are original, from the ’90s.
    Neal, I’ve mentioned a hobby store nearby, but lately I’v relied on "clicks instead of bricks," since amazon prices are often better.
  • Carnoferox:

    I have the Papo Spinosaurus, Pachyrhinosaurus, 2 Oviraptors, and Smilodon. 
  • Neal Robbins: Starman, I’ll have a look at Amazon; they probably have some good dinosaur toys on sale.
  • Carnoferox: One in particular that I’ve been eyeing is Papo’s new Polacanthus.
  • starman: Neal, amazon sure does. I also have the Papo Spinosaurus, and several other papo dinosaurs but got a different Pachyrhinosaurus, IIRC after someone in a blog said it was more accurate. I have the brooding Oviraptor figure, which is colorful.
  • Carnoferox:

    I also have the brooding Oviraptor, but that is a Safari figure. The newer Battat Terra line also has a Pachyrhinosaurus.
  • Neal Robbins: Starman, I’ll put in some orders for dinosaurs. I would like to have a Spinosaurus, as well as a Pachyrhinosaurus and an Oviraptor.
  • starman: Neal, collecting dinosaur figures can be educational and fun but also costly, so shop carefully. Concerning Spinosaurus: If it really was quadrupedal, the "typical-theropod-stance" figures on sale now may be inaccurate and eventually give way to new ones. (I got mine before I learned of this issue.)
    I assume btw before long there will be a realistic Deinocheirus available. Can’t wait.:)
  • Carnoferox:

    CollectA has an accurate deluxe Deinocheirus out this year. They also had a quadrupedal Spinosaurus 2 years ago (which I have).
  • Neal Robbins: Starman, I’ll be cautious and look for the best bargain prices. I would like to have a Deinocheirus.
  • starman: Thanks for advising me of those CollectA replicas, I’ll check them out.
  • starman:

    After a thorough check of my inventory, I now see I have 73 (not 72; I overlooked the Nigersaurus :)) dinosaur replicas not 75, so I edited the post. The 73 don’t include nondinosaurian figures or those from assembly kits such as skeletons. I’ll probably get a few more so maybe it will be 75 before long anyway. :)

