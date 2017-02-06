Dinosaur Toys In Action
I have 73 dinosaur replicas, many arranged in ways suggestive of combat. Arrangements often include taxa noncontemporaneous in real life, but I often treat one replica as a close relation of another. :).
Below is the Battat Diplodocus, pictured with Spinosaurus, Ankylosaurus and Euoplocephalus. Btw I understand the Diplodocus has been much sought after and increased in value in recent years. :)
An assortment of bookcase replicas. Note Brachiosaurus skeleton model, and Battat Gallimimus in front of it. All are old Battat figures except the skeleton. The Parasaurolophus is nice but IMO not as good as the newer Papo version, which I also have.
Tyrannosaurus and Apatosaurus. Consider them Tarbosaurus vs Nemegtosaurus. :) The latter looks back warily at the predator.
Close up of a Battat Tyrannosaurus attacking Edmontonia. I was impressed by the detail on the dorsal surface of the Edmontonia. The armor seemes realistic.
Tyrannosaurs attacking a therizinosaur. Note hypothetical, feathered forelimbs, with claws. A big sauropod towers above them (Papo Brachiosaurus) itself under attack from a carcharodontosaur. I like the movable lower jaws in a number of recent productions. Incidentally the replica at far left is a whale shark. I have several nondinosaurian figures besides the 75 or so dinosaurs.
Here a tyrannosaur attacks a Therizinosaurus. Ignore the stego. :) The tyrannosaur is the old, tripodal, Papo T. rex. Note the defender’s ferocious claws. The arms btw are movable.
Newer Papo T. rexes close in on a Triceratops from opposite sides. Had this been a real confrontation, the ceratopsid would be finished quickly. Note armored Ampelosaurus to the right, and crocodile.
Long before then I had an old, highly inaccurate set. The quality of dinosaur replicas has vastly improved in recent years.
Carnoferox: The Battat Diplodocus has been called the best dinosaur toy ever made, at least down to 1997 or so. I got two of them back then.
A Dinosaur Toy Month sounds great. :) I was impressed by the detail of the Battat Diplodocus... protruding ilia and shoulder blades, folds of skin, claws. And it’s sizeable for an old toy. Papo dinosaurs are nicely detailed too, and have better eyes (a weakness of some Battat figures).
Neal, I’ve mentioned a hobby store nearby, but lately I’v relied on "clicks instead of bricks," since amazon prices are often better.
I have the Papo Spinosaurus, Pachyrhinosaurus, 2 Oviraptors, and Smilodon.
I also have the brooding Oviraptor, but that is a Safari figure. The newer Battat Terra line also has a Pachyrhinosaurus.
I assume btw before long there will be a realistic Deinocheirus available. Can’t wait.:)
CollectA has an accurate deluxe Deinocheirus out this year. They also had a quadrupedal Spinosaurus 2 years ago (which I have).
After a thorough check of my inventory, I now see I have 73 (not 72; I overlooked the Nigersaurus :)) dinosaur replicas not 75, so I edited the post. The 73 don’t include nondinosaurian figures or those from assembly kits such as skeletons. I’ll probably get a few more so maybe it will be 75 before long anyway. :)