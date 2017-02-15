Fossil Reflections From A Work In Progress On A Time Of The Late Cretaceous

We here at Dinosaur Home regularly receive dozens of requests each week regarding fossil identification. Fossils appear to be abundant and seem to cover our planet but, have you ever considered the implications of such an abundance of these beautiful glimpses of life past?

I am currently rereading a book by Scott Weidensaul entitled “The First Frontier” a history of the North American Continent before the establishment of the United States. The author states,

“In the Gulf of Mexico, green sea turtles swarmed in such numbers that they were later an encumbrance to sailing ships.”

Why were they so abundant? Perhaps it was because they were not farmed or harvested in any organized fashion. This of course changed during the years that humans began hunting the whale and needed a ready supply of food. A live turtle could survive for months aboard ship until it was time for soup.

As I read the many recent papers on PLOS ONE, the realization comes that we today know of thousands of species of dinosaurs, many of which were discovered in the last decade and all of these species are know because of Mineralized or Trace fossils. Even though the Late Cretaceous is reported as a time of dying for many species, this is based on the dropoff in the abundance of fossils from the few thousand years before its end. However, there are still many fossils for the period. Perhaps we should keep in mind that the end of the period saw a period of great earth-shaping and weather change; a host of calamities that may have resulted in the lower level of fossil creation.

I’m currently into my third novel in the “Crucible Series” and I thought the words of the prolog might help us to understand just how lucky we are when we find a fossil and what it represents. Just how low were the chances of survival for that delicate piece of stone you hold in your hand.

Prolog to ‘Hailey Sharpe and the Reluctant Raptor’

A hundred million years passed with the great river flowing over an area of land that is now western New Mexico. As it flowed, the surrounding highlands transformed to high plateau before it worked its way into the warm subtropical sea that then covered the center of the landmass we call North America. Every day this ancient river pushed tons of nutrients from the mainland out into the salty waters of the shallow ocean. This life-giving flow of nutrients attracted hungry marine life and they in turn brought thousands of airborne and land animals to the mouth of the river to feed and, in turn, be fed upon.

Over the eons, a small fraction of those who lived and died here would leave behind their untouched remains. An even smaller number of these former plants, bones and shells somehow remained undisturbed, slowly undergoing a process called mineralization that eventually transformed their corruptible bodies into molded castings of stone.

The age of the dinosaur spanned nearly two hundred million years of warm, relatively stable climate that pushed mild, uniform temperatures far up the northern latitudes into what we today call the Arctic Circle. Thousands of species of dinosaur walked the Earth for a period spanning more than a hundred times longer than the human race has existed until the world of the dinosaur abruptly ended with the fatal impact of a comet or meteorite in the Gulf of Mexico.

The strike was catastrophic. All but one small species of dinosaur disappeared along with more than eighty percent of all other life on the planet. The following few millions of years experienced drastic climatic cycles coupled with great movements of the Earth’s crust that destroyed most of the remnants of that ancient life until the repeated grinding of glacial sheets of ice separated by ages of extreme warmth eventually formed the Earth upon which we now live.

A small number of those delicate castings and imprints managed to survive the ages and future dwellers of this land would eventually find a tiny fraction of them and wonder about the world in which these strange animals and plants had existed. We call these castings of ancient life ‘fossils’ and humans could only wonder at their meaning, their beauty and abundance; an abundance that is in truth, only a faint shadow of the world that existed near the end of the Cretaceous.

Yet the great forces of the universe that suddenly ended eons of life on this planet also provided a door that opened into these long past eras for a chosen few humans of the twenty first century. It was a threshold that humans first crossed in disaster and then in desperation as those few early refugees fled the universe of their ancestors for the freedom of a long past era. These men, women and children experienced the fierce beauty of that long lost time, choosing to risk all as they took the first faltering steps of humanity’s path to the stars.

This is a story of the stars and those pioneers who first settled near the mouth of that great river in a home they made and called Cretaceous Station.