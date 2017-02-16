Hello, I’m an African guy who would like to talk briefly about an important African dinosaur, the 7-9 foot long Nyasasaurus.

For some time it was thought dinosaurs originated during the Carnian stage of the Triassic period, or about 231 million years ago. More recently, however, reseachers have described an older form, Nyasasaurus. It is known from two specimens from the Triassic Manda beds of Tanzania. One, NHMUK R6856, consists of a right humerus, three presacrals and three sacrals. The other, SAM-PK-K10654, includes three cervicals and two presacrals. Although the affinities of this taxon were at first clouded, it now appears to be a dinosaur and the earliest known theropod.

Remarkably, Nyasasarus pushes the advent of Dinosauria back to 243 Ma. That’s less than ten million years after the end Permian crisis.

An early advent of Dinosauria may not be surprising. Late Permian volcanism caused massive destruction to flora. As a result, oxygen levels fell. Excessive heat combined with diminished oxygen and food to wipe out the bulk of species. Since the environment took time to recover, survivors had to adapt to low oxygen levels. Dinosaurs certainly did so, with efficient, avian style respiration. Presumably, this new feature enabled Nyasasaurus to endure and prosper. Althought dinosaurs were hardly dominant at first, they gradually radiated in the Triassic. Even after near-anoxic conditions ended, efficient respiration proved to be an asset. A quarter billion years after Nyasasaurus, it persists today among aves.

Image of “Rendition of possible appearance of the dinosaur genus Nyasasaurus from the Middle Triassic, possibly the earliest known dinosaur. Black portions represent the partial skeletal fragments (a humerus and six vertebrae) from one specimen blue portions represent fragments from a second specimen (three cervical vertebrae) on which the current likely form of the animal is based.” By KDS444 (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons