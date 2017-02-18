Ornimegalonyx, The Giant Owl From Hell

An Ornimegalonyx preying on a solenodon. Image Stanton F. Fink [CC BY-SA 2.5], via Wikimedia Commons

“Ornimegalonyx had to have been the scourge and terror of most of the larger mammals of the Pleistocene of Cuba and the claws and mandibles of this bird would have constituted a terrible combination of superior destructive power.”

This fantastic quote from Arredondo (1976) illustrates the perceived prowess of the giant owl Ornimegalonyx.

Ornimegalonyx, sometimes known as the Cuban giant owl or giant cursorial owl, is one of the largest owls to ever have existed. The first fossils were discovered in the Late Pleistocene deposits of Pío Domingo cave in Cuba in 1954. The type species, O. oteroi, was described and named by Oscar Arredondo in 1958. Arrendondo originally assigned it to the Phorusrhacidae on account of its large size. In 1961, Pierce Brodkorb correctly recognized it as an owl, of the family Strigidae. Arredondo named three additional species in 1982: O. acevedoi, O. minor, and O. gigas. It now appears that only two species are valid, the type O. oteroi and a second unnamed species. Since its initial discovery more fossils have been recovered from various localities across Cuba. As for modern relatives, Ornimegalonyx appears to be closest related to the genus Strix (wood owls) and was probably descended from a paleospecies of that genus.

Arredondo estimated a height of 1.1 meters (3.6 feet) and weight of over 9 kilograms (20 pounds), which would make Ornimegalonyx the largest owl in terms of body size and mass, but not wingspan. He noted a proportionately long and robust femur, an elongated but gracile tarsometarsus, and large talons on the pedals, but relatively small wings. Arredondo also considered the reduced keel on the sternum, a trait that often indicates flightlessness in modern birds. He thus concluded that Ornimegalonyx would have been obligatorily flightless and would used its long and powerful legs to chase down prey. However, Storrs Olson advocated that Ornimegalonyx would have still had some flight ability, being able to glide down from the trees.

Although sometimes known as a cursorial owl, a more accurate term for Ornimegalonyx is “drop owl”. With its minimal flying ability, it most likely would have waited for prey up in the trees. It would then have used its wings to parachute down on top of the prey animal, dispatching it with its strong legs and sharp talons. Ornimegalonyx mostly preyed on the abundance of smaller mammals native to Cuba during the Late Pleistocene. Its diet would have consisted mainly of hutias (rodents of the family Capromyidae), as well as small ground sloths like Cubanocnus and Mesocnus, and insectivores like solenodons.

Oddly enough, Ornimegalonyx wasn’t the only large owl during the Late Pleistocene. Three species of giant barn owls are also known from Cuba: Tyto pollens, Tyto noeli, and Tyto cravesae. It appears that there was niche partitioning among the owls of Cuba, with Ornimegalonyx preferring different prey species than the giant barn owls. The Hawaiian stilt-owls, genus Grallistrix (also descended from Strix), are very similar in morphology to Ornimegalonyx. Grallistrix had proportionately long legs and small wings, and may have used the same hunting method.

It is thought that Ornimegalonyx evolved its gigantism in Cuba because of the absence of large carnivorous mammals. A possible relative is the Ladds owl, a currently unnamed species from the Late Pleistocene Ladds Quarry in Georgia. The Ladds owl is particularly large, and is also a strigid closely related to Strix (possibly belonging to that genus itself). The Ladds owl may indicate that the ancestors of Ornimegalonyx originated from the North American mainland. It could also mean that giant owls were more widespread than previously believed. Ornimegalonyx remains a fascinating example of owl evolution taken to the extreme.

References