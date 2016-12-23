The Late Cretaceous Ocean Food Web

I will tell you about four late cretaceous food chain every food chain start with phytoplankton and end with a large predator are you ready to dive because here we go

1 chain

Some phytoplankton are suck up sun light but then a gillicus scoops up some phytoplankton. A xiphactinus swallow the gillicus but the xiphactinus see’s a predator it a tylosaurus .the tylosaurus is top predator the tylosaurus grabs the fish and crush the fish head.

Top predator: tylosaurus

2 chain

The rest of the phytoplankton from the first chain are still suck up sun when a another gillicus comes and scoop up some phytoplankton but is grab by a squalicorax the squalicorax is swimming away for the blood but it to late as a cretoxyrhina grab the smaller shark by the side making the squalicorax drop the fish. The cretoxyrhina enjoy it,s small lunch but is looking for more. It see the dying fish sinking it goes to get it but is grabbed by a mosaurus. The mosaurus is top predator for now.

Top predator: mosaurus

3 chain

Some more phytoplankton are sucking up sun Another gillicus come to feast on the phytoplankton but eaten by a elasmosaurus. the elasmosaurus is attacked by a mosaurus. the mosaurus was top predator but not now as it’s large cousin love to eat it,s little cousin as a snack as the mosaurus is eating on it dying elasmosaurus. A tylosaurus grabs the mosaurus neck and let go it does not kill it . the mosaurus try to swim away but the tylosaurus grabs the mosaurus by the head and start swallowing the mosaurus whole.

Top predator: tylosaurus

4 chain

Some fish fry are eating some phytoplankton only to be eat by a larger fish fry. the large fry chase down the smaller fry it looks to see a gillicus coming with it mouth open the fry try to swim only to be sucked into the large beast . the gillicus see a squalicorax grab it crushing the small fish in her jaws. The squalicorax looks down only to see a mosaurus about to close his jaws around the her. A mosaurus grab the shark only for a cretoxyrhina to bite him in the head. Squalicorax get away.

Top predator: cretoxyrhina,squalicorax

I am happy we got back on the boat safety we could have been a snack for many of the predators down there many people I dive with get eaten by the predators. I almost got my leg bit off by a squalicorax.

Next: the late cretaceous land food chain.