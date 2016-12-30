Top Five Paleobiology Discoveries Of 2016

2016 has been a phenomenal year for paleontology. It was particularly good for the emerging field of paleobiology, the study of preserved soft tissues and biological structures in extinct organisms. Here are the top five dinosaur paleobiology discoveries of this past year.

5. Telmatosaurus Tumor

Image courtesy of Dumbrava et al. 2016.

An ameloblastoma (a benign tumor) was discovered on the mandible of a sub-adult specimen of Telmatosaurus transsylvanicus from the Maastrichtian Sînpetru Formation of Romania. This is the first instance of an ameloblastoma in the fossil record. This discovery further supports that hadrosauroids were pre-disposed for neoplasia (abnormal tissue growth including tumors), as other members of the clade have displayed similar pathologies.

Read: Dumbrava, M.D., Rothschild, B.M., Weishampel, D.B., Csiki-Sava, Z., Andrei, R.A., Acheson, K.A. & Codrea, V.A. (2016). A dinosaurian facial deformity and the first occurrence of ameloblastoma in the fossil record. Scientific Reports 6:29271. doi:10.1038/srep29271

4. Tyrannosaurus Medullary Bone

Image courtesy of Schweitzer et al. 2016.

The presence of medullary bone in the femur of Tyrannosaurus rex specimen MOR 1125 (B-rex) from the Maastrichtian Hell Creek Formation of Montana has been confirmed. Medullary bone is reproductive tissue originally found only in modern female birds. This discovery allows for the identification of the dinosaur’s sex as female, and supports the origin of medullary bone in non-avialan dinosaurs.

Read: Schweitzer, M.H., Zheng, W., Zanno, L., Werning, S. & Sugiyama, T. (2016). Chemistry supports the identification of gender-specific reproductive tissue in Tyrannosaurus rex. Scientific Reports 6:23099. doi:10.1038/srep23099

3. Iguanodont Brain

Image courtesy of Brasier et al. 2016.

An especially well-preserved brain endocast from an indeterminate iguanodontian was recovered from the Valanginian Tunbridge Wells Sandstone of England. This is the first occurrence of brain tissue preservation on a microscopic level in a dinosaur. This specimen allows for new insight into dinosaur brain structure and intelligence.

Read: Brasier, M.D., Norman, D.B., Liu, A.G., Cotton, L.J., Hiscocks, J.E.H., Garwood, R.J., Antcliffe, J.B. & Wacey, D. (2016). Remarkable preservation of brain tissues in an Early Cretaceous iguanodontian dinosaur. Earth System Evolution and Early Life: a Celebration of the Work of Martin Brasier. Geological Society, London, Special Publications 448. doi:10.1144/SP448.3

2. Psittacosaurus Coloration

Image courtesy of Vinther et al. 2016.

An accurately colored model was created based on a well-preserved specimen of Psittacosaurus from the Barremian Yixian Formation of China. Fossilized melanosomes (pigment cells) in the specimen were analyzed to determine the exact coloration. It was revealed that Psittacosaurus used countershading as a form of camouflage to blend in with its environment, the first known example of such in dinosaurs.

Read: Vinther, J., Nicholls, R., Lautenschlager, S., Pittman, M., Kaye, T.G., Rayfield, E., Mayr, G. & Cuthill, I.C. (2016). 3D Camouflage in an Ornithischian Dinosaur. Current Biology 26(18), 2456-2462. doi:10.1016/j.cub.2016.06.065

1. Coelurosaur Tail in Amber

Image courtesy of Xing et al. 2016.

The first non-avialan dinosaur preserved in amber was recovered from the Cenomanian amber deposits of Myanmar. The tail of an indeterminate coelurosaur was found encased in amber, with skin and feathers still intact. This is the first example of 3-dimensionally preserved soft tissues in a dinosaur.

Read: Xing, L., McKellar, R.C., Xu, X., Li, G., Bai, M., Persons, W.S., Miyashita, T., Benton, M.J., Zhang, J., Wolfe, A.P., Yi, Q., Tseng, K., Ran, H. & Currie, P.J. (2016). A Feathered Dinosaur Tail with Primitive Plumage Trapped in Mid-Cretaceous Amber. Current Biology 26(24), 3352-3360. doi:10.1016/j.cub.2016.10.008

